NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9,356.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVR. UBS Group boosted their price objective on NVR from $8,750.00 to $8,900.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,515.60, for a total value of $1,074,730.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,050 shares in the company, valued at $7,891,380. This trade represents a 11.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVR. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in NVR by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.8% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in NVR by 66.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 53 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock opened at $7,084.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7,959.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8,777.37. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. NVR has a 52 week low of $7,073.38 and a 52 week high of $9,964.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $139.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $132.63 by $7.30. NVR had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 16.34%. On average, analysts forecast that NVR will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

