Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Stock Position Raised by Colonial River Investments LLC

Colonial River Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 161.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the third quarter worth $28,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Old Republic International

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lange sold 1,098 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $40,142.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,864.24. The trade was a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 9,188 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $333,983.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,760.60. The trade was a 21.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

Old Republic International Price Performance

NYSE ORI opened at $36.51 on Monday. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.20 and a fifty-two week high of $39.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.88.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 10.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

