Olympiad Research LP Takes Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,858 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIB. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in CGI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 288.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GIB opened at $112.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.66. CGI Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.92 and a 52 week high of $122.79. The company has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.31.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. CGI had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 19.32%. Research analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1039 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. CGI’s payout ratio is presently 7.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of CGI in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of CGI from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CGI from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

CGI Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

