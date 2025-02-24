Partners Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 360 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of GS stock opened at $625.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $381.42 and a 12-month high of $672.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $611.58 and its 200 day moving average is $558.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,550 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.91, for a total transaction of $4,001,460.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,015,903.53. The trade was a 5.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.01, for a total value of $1,275,338.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,349.55. This trade represents a 23.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $19,692,543 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $736.00 to $782.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. HSBC lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $569.00 to $608.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $713.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $686.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.56.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

