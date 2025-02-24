Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Receives $111.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.25.

Several research firms have commented on PNR. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Pentair from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Pentair from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $92.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Pentair has a 12 month low of $72.63 and a 12 month high of $110.71.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. Pentair had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $972.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pentair will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Pentair by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pentair by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Pentair by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Pentair by 105.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

