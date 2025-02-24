Peoples Bank OH Sells 2,209 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Peoples Bank OH reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.0% of Peoples Bank OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $110.67 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $102.88 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $480.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

