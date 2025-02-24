Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Trading 50.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

Petrel Resources Plc (LON:PET – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 50.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.11 ($0.03). 1,057,660 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 346% from the average session volume of 237,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).

Petrel Resources Stock Up 49.9 %

The firm has a market cap of £4.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.97.

About Petrel Resources

(Get Free Report)

Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier exploration license 3/14 located in Ireland. It also holds a 30% working interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers in Ghana; and holds interest in the Western Desert Block 6 located in Iraq.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Petrel Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrel Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.