Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Trading 50.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

Petrel Resources Plc (LON:PET – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 50.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.11 ($0.03). 1,057,660 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 346% from the average session volume of 237,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).
Petrel Resources Stock Up 49.9 %
The firm has a market cap of £4.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.97.
About Petrel Resources
Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier exploration license 3/14 located in Ireland. It also holds a 30% working interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers in Ghana; and holds interest in the Western Desert Block 6 located in Iraq.
