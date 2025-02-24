Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Trading Up 21.4% – What’s Next?

Petrel Resources Plc (LON:PET – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 21.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.70 ($0.02). Approximately 82,074 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 209,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).

Petrel Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £3.75 million, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.97.

About Petrel Resources

Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier exploration license 3/14 located in Ireland. It also holds a 30% working interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers in Ghana; and holds interest in the Western Desert Block 6 located in Iraq.

