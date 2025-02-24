Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Trading Up 50.7% – Still a Buy?

Petrel Resources Plc (LON:PET – Get Free Report) rose 50.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.11 ($0.03). Approximately 1,059,275 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 346% from the average daily volume of 237,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).

The company has a market capitalization of £4.66 million, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.97.

About Petrel Resources

Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier exploration license 3/14 located in Ireland. It also holds a 30% working interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers in Ghana; and holds interest in the Western Desert Block 6 located in Iraq.

