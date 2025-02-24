Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 59,087 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 32,825 shares.The stock last traded at $16.53 and had previously closed at $16.50.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Pharvaris from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of -3.08.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,395,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,429,000 after acquiring an additional 189,714 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Pharvaris by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 814,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,617,000 after purchasing an additional 216,483 shares during the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 778,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,914,000 after purchasing an additional 157,530 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 775,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,859,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Pharvaris by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 443,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after purchasing an additional 118,408 shares during the period.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks which is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients which is under Phase 1 clinical trial.

