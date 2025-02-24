Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Trims Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,803 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,712,616 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $765,094,000 after purchasing an additional 33,414 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Adobe by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,322 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 117,383 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $60,779,000 after buying an additional 78,384 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in Adobe by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 8,519 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $44,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $590.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Adobe from $640.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Adobe from $644.00 to $587.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.88.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $444.32 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $403.75 and a twelve month high of $587.75. The company has a market capitalization of $193.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $440.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $493.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $333,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,110,950. This represents a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total transaction of $1,643,086.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,888,020.16. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,126 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

