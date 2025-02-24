Portland Financial Advisors Inc Acquires New Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Portland Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Portland Financial Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPLG. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,052,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,000 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 8,953,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,000 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,755,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,710 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,704,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,259,000 after acquiring an additional 213,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,058,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,822,000 after purchasing an additional 173,333 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $70.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.64. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.08 and a fifty-two week high of $72.14. The company has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

