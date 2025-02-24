Portland Financial Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Portland Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Portland Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 11,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 46,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

SPEM stock opened at $40.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.41. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $42.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.66.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.