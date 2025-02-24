Portland Financial Advisors Inc Purchases New Holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Portland Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Gimbal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,753,000. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 11,657.0% in the 3rd quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 11,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 11,657 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $391,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHAK opened at $50.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $900.36 million, a PE ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.49. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $42.45 and a 12-month high of $53.01.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Profile

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

