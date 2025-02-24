Portland Financial Advisors Inc Takes $736,000 Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Portland Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Portland Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORVAL Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. DORVAL Corp now owns 225,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

XMLV opened at $61.01 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $53.37 and a one year high of $65.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.72.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

