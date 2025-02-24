Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Trading Up 21.6% – What’s Next?

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 21.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.47 and last traded at C$1.41. Approximately 1,506,199 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 364% from the average daily volume of 324,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.16.

Power Metals Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$205.92 million, a P/E ratio of -236.80 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.42.

Power Metals Company Profile

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium, cesium, and tantalum metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario.

Featured Articles

