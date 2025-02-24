Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $429,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $127.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.23. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $115.51 and a one year high of $137.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

