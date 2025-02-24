Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 87,792 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 277,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,792 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $4,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 280,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In related news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 8,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $138,969.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 187,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,926,632.75. This represents a 4.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 64,991 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $1,021,658.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 586,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,219,685.68. The trade was a 9.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,008,465 shares of company stock valued at $416,952,167. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SOFI shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

SOFI opened at $14.67 on Monday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.27. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.77.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 3.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

