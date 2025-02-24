ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19, Zacks reports. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 3.71%.

ProAssurance Trading Up 0.2 %

PRA traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $14.02. 393,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,591. The company has a market cap of $717.21 million, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.01. ProAssurance has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PRA. StockNews.com raised shares of ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of ProAssurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

