Promising Blue Chip Stocks To Follow Today – February 23rd

Karman, RF Industries, NetSol Technologies, and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth are the seven Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

NYSE KRMN traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,083.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KRMN

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Shares of RFIL stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,868. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average of $4.12. RF Industries has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $5.77. The stock has a market cap of $53.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RFIL

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

NTWK stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.50. The company had a trading volume of 29,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,154. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average is $2.76. The company has a market cap of $29.18 million, a P/E ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 1.07. NetSol Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $3.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTWK

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth (FBGRX)

Shares of NASDAQ FBGRX traded down $2.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $234.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FBGRX

Recommended Stories