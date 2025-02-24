Promising Gold Stocks To Watch Now – February 23rd

Robinhood Markets, Coca-Cola, Cadence Design Systems, Newmont, Freeport-McMoRan, Barrick Gold, and Kraft Heinz are the seven Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Robinhood Markets stock traded down $4.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.60. The company had a trading volume of 33,522,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,439,440. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $13.59 and a 12-month high of $66.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Coca-Cola stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.37. The company had a trading volume of 21,596,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,978,090. Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $73.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $11.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $258.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,553,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,287. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $241.29 and a 12-month high of $328.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $300.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.91, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Newmont stock traded down $2.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.25. The company had a trading volume of 17,229,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,321,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.96. Newmont has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $58.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.45.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

FCX stock traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.97. 16,145,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,443,232. The company has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $34.89 and a fifty-two week high of $55.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.72.

Barrick Gold (GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

GOLD stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.31. 29,771,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,253,504. The company has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $21.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.19.

Kraft Heinz (KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.13. 14,695,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,925,513. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.54. Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.47.

