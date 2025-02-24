ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC cut its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,340 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10,658.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,425,000 after purchasing an additional 904,082 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 55.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 91,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $102.37 on Monday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.5863 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

