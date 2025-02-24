Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL) Shares Bought by Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC

Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 93.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 139,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,502 shares during the quarter. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF were worth $5,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $248,000.

NYSEARCA:PVAL opened at $38.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.90. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $40.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.04.

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

