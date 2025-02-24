Quartz Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Quartz Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Encompass Health comprises about 0.9% of Quartz Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Quartz Partners LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Encompass Health by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the third quarter worth $68,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 5,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $495,578.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,129.56. This represents a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Encompass Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $97.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $73.68 and a 12 month high of $104.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.96.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 8.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

