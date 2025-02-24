Quartz Partners LLC Buys 232 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Quartz Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Quartz Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 1.9 %

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $434.15 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $376.14 and a 12-month high of $451.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $436.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $428.72.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.1624 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th.

(Free Report)

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.