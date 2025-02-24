Quartz Partners LLC Buys 549 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Quartz Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.6% of Quartz Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Quartz Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $551.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $499.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $550.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $536.49. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $453.90 and a 12-month high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

