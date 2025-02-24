Quartz Partners LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Quartz Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,709 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Quartz Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,244,566 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $857,615,000 after purchasing an additional 108,827 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,294 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Applied Materials by 11.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,045 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of AMAT opened at $171.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.96 and a 12 month high of $255.89.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 39.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 20.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $230.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.38.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

