Quartz Partners LLC Has $1.99 Million Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Quartz Partners LLC grew its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Cencora comprises about 1.2% of Quartz Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Quartz Partners LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cencora by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Cencora by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,678 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total transaction of $383,792.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,648.88. The trade was a 7.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

COR stock opened at $241.47 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.42. The firm has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.77 and a 12 month high of $262.26.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 328.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.29%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cencora from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cencora in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $237.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.90.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

