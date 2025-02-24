Quartz Partners LLC Sells 283 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Quartz Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Quartz Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 164,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,932,000 after buying an additional 27,753 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 431,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,467,000 after acquiring an additional 25,331 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,601,000. Finally, Swmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 82,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFG opened at $103.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.23 and its 200 day moving average is $102.25. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

