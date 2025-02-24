Quartz Partners LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Quartz Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Quartz Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 27,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW opened at $103.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.04 and its 200 day moving average is $99.04. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $107.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.