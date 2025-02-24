Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reading International Trading Down 6.7 %

NASDAQ RDI opened at $1.40 on Friday. Reading International has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.04, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $31.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average of $1.54.

Institutional Trading of Reading International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Reading International by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 210,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 19,224 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Reading International by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 227,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 36,561 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in shares of Reading International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Reading International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 272,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Reading International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,558,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 21,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

