Realty Income (NYSE:O) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:O traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $57.28. 5,251,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,710,715. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.05. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a mar 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.7%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous mar 25 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 305.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.21.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

