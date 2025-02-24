Realty Income (NYSE:O) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.220-4.280 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Realty Income stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.28. 5,260,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,710,715. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of 54.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.05.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a mar 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.268 dividend. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous mar 25 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 305.71%.

O has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.21.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

