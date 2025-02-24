Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX):

2/20/2025 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $407.00 to $408.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2025 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/11/2025 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $402.00 to $407.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2025 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $433.00 to $450.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2025 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $480.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2025 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $424.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $408.00.

2/11/2025 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

2/11/2025 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $435.00 to $467.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2025 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $450.00 to $459.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2025 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $460.00 to $520.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2025 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $550.00 price target on the stock.

1/31/2025 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was given a new $545.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

1/31/2025 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $430.00 to $433.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2025 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $480.00 price target on the stock.

1/31/2025 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

1/31/2025 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

1/31/2025 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $535.00 to $550.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2025 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $460.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2025 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $535.00 to $533.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/24/2025 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $480.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2025 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

1/10/2025 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $555.00 to $460.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

VRTX traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $481.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,245,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,825. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $377.85 and a twelve month high of $519.88. The company has a market capitalization of $123.68 billion, a PE ratio of -218.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $436.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $460.57.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.45). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.06, for a total transaction of $111,034.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,805,286.70. The trade was a 0.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 58 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

