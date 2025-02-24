Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Progressive (PGR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Progressive (NYSE: PGR):

2/20/2025 – Progressive had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $313.00 to $317.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2025 – Progressive had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $261.00 to $264.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Progressive was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/5/2025 – Progressive was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/31/2025 – Progressive had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $307.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2025 – Progressive had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $302.00 to $313.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/21/2025 – Progressive had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $310.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/10/2025 – Progressive had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $295.00 to $294.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/6/2025 – Progressive had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $277.00 to $261.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/3/2025 – Progressive had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $251.00 to $256.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/26/2024 – Progressive was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $305.00 price target on the stock.

Progressive Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of PGR traded up $6.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $272.91. 3,951,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,547,196. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $186.94 and a 1-year high of $275.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.89 and a 200-day moving average of $249.35.

Get The Progressive Co alerts:

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.64. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 11.25%. Analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.78%.

In other Progressive news, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 3,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.06, for a total value of $952,416.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,040 shares in the company, valued at $9,645,222.40. This trade represents a 8.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.09, for a total value of $2,680,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 292,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,539,110.22. This represents a 3.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,361 shares of company stock worth $13,983,575. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,400,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,795,262,000 after purchasing an additional 583,376 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Progressive by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,683,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,263,763,000 after purchasing an additional 315,411 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,615,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,498,363,000 after purchasing an additional 189,638 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,518,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,669,204,000 after buying an additional 170,618 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $1,843,045,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.