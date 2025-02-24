Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to post earnings of ($0.50) per share and revenue of $285.20 million for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of RRGB stock opened at $4.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.10. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $9.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.65.

Insider Activity at Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

In other news, insider Jumana Capital Investments Llc bought 800,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $4,154,356.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,614,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,381,362.14. This trade represents a 98.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

