Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Stock Price Up 4.6% – Still a Buy?

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $200.14 and last traded at $198.17. 110,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 535,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RGA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $245.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $252.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.54.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RGA

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.23). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 14.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,108,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.