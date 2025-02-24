Republic Services (RSG) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Republic Services (NYSE: RSG):

2/19/2025 – Republic Services had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $212.00 to $240.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/18/2025 – Republic Services was given a new $260.00 price target on by analysts at Argus.

2/18/2025 – Republic Services had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $239.00 to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2025 – Republic Services had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $240.00 to $257.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2025 – Republic Services had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

2/14/2025 – Republic Services had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $230.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/14/2025 – Republic Services had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $244.00.

1/23/2025 – Republic Services had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $235.00 to $244.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2025 – Republic Services was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $237.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $219.00.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.8 %

RSG traded up $1.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $232.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,052,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,476. The company has a market cap of $72.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.87 and a 200-day moving average of $208.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.91 and a 1-year high of $233.42.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.21. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.75%.

In other Republic Services news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total transaction of $1,436,062.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,931.20. The trade was a 37.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.27, for a total value of $400,186.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,222.33. The trade was a 67.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $553,039,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Republic Services by 437.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,814,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,255 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,004,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,205,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,850 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,827,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 83,671.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 538,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,183,000 after buying an additional 538,010 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

