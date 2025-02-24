Research Analysts’ Downgrades for February 24th (AXS, BKNG, BVN, CENX, DEA, DMLP, LADR, LAND, TD, TYL)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, February 24th:

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

