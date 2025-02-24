Research Analysts’ Downgrades for February 24th (AXS, BKNG, BVN, CENX, DEA, DMLP, LADR, LAND, TD, TYL)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, February 24th:
AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.