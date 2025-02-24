Reviewing Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN) & SAP (NYSE:SAP)

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) and Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

SAP has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Resonate Blends has a beta of 2.76, meaning that its share price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SAP and Resonate Blends”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAP $36.99 billion 9.45 $3.38 billion $2.87 99.09 Resonate Blends $20,000.00 9.79 -$1.42 million ($0.05) -0.03

Profitability

SAP has higher revenue and earnings than Resonate Blends. Resonate Blends is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SAP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares SAP and Resonate Blends’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAP 9.17% 12.18% 7.32% Resonate Blends N/A N/A -80.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SAP and Resonate Blends, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAP 0 0 9 0 3.00 Resonate Blends 0 0 0 0 0.00

SAP presently has a consensus target price of $248.83, suggesting a potential downside of 12.50%. Given SAP’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe SAP is more favorable than Resonate Blends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.4% of Resonate Blends shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of SAP shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 50.0% of Resonate Blends shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SAP beats Resonate Blends on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management. The company also provides SAP customer experience solutions; SAP Business Technology platform that enables customers and partners to build, integrate, and automate applications; and SAP Business Network, a business-to-business collaboration platform that helps digitalize key business processes across the supply chain and enables communication between trading partners. In addition, it offers SAP Signavio to help customers to discover, analyze, and understand their business process operations; SAP's industry cloud solutions that provides modular solutions addressing industry-specific functions; Taulia solutions for working capital management to help enable customers mitigate the effects of inflation by providing visibility into working capital and access to liquidity; and sustainability solutions and services. SAP SE was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Walldorf, Germany.

About Resonate Blends

Resonate Blends, Inc., a cannabis holding company, provides cannabis wellness lifestyle products. The company offers Calm to quiet the mind and ease into a gentle sense of wellbeing; Wonder, a THC offering to bring back the youthful sense; Love to reduce barriers to intimacy, stimulate personal connections, and increase tactile sensation; Create to stimulate senses, spark imagination, and channel inner muse; Play to become fully immersed in the moment and the people around; Delight to open up senses; and Sleep for helping to fall asleep. The company was formerly known as Textmunication Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Resonate Blends, Inc. in December 2019. Resonate Blends, Inc. is based in Calabasas, California.

