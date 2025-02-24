RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CEO Vladimir Shmunis Sells 66,112 Shares

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 66,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $1,906,008.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,384,089. This trade represents a 10.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Vladimir Shmunis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 24th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 123,560 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $3,528,873.60.
RingCentral Price Performance
Shares of NYSE RNG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,705,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,057. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $26.98 and a one year high of $42.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth about $59,055,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 414.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,445,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,241 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in RingCentral by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,639,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,483,000 after acquiring an additional 822,892 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth $20,792,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,663,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $373,327,000 after buying an additional 591,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently weighed in on RNG. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on RingCentral from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on RingCentral from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.15.
RingCentral Company Profile
RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.
