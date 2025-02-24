Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Down 7.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) dropped 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after Guggenheim lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $16.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. Rivian Automotive traded as low as $11.71 and last traded at $12.00. Approximately 27,614,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 34,353,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.97.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RIVN. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.87.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $991,434.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,361 shares in the company, valued at $11,983,450.68. This trade represents a 7.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 6,856 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $97,766.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,778,183.76. This represents a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 283,454 shares of company stock worth $4,086,923. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 15,616 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,604 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 22,226 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average is $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.04.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 95.51% and a negative return on equity of 66.26%. Research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

