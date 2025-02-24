Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Down 5.6% – Should You Sell?

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $48.25 and last traded at $48.73. Approximately 16,540,505 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 25,212,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on HOOD. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research lowered Robinhood Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.53.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.03. The company has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 47.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $29,370,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 300,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $11,253,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 806,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,268,882.05. This represents a 27.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,520,607 shares of company stock valued at $200,784,430 over the last 90 days. 19.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 9,094 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 76.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 43,075 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 16.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 84,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.