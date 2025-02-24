Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Cuts Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA cut its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.8% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.2% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.3% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of STZ stock opened at $176.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $160.46 and a one year high of $274.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on STZ. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.00 target price (down previously from $262.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, January 13th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In related news, Director William T. Giles purchased 1,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $186.39 per share, for a total transaction of $186,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,688.57. The trade was a 215.98 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

