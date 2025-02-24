Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $16.32 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,811 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $16,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 201.8% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,075.00 price objective (up from $980.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.93.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $1,035.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.84. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $697.27 and a one year high of $1,078.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $975.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $932.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.25%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

