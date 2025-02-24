Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Sells 1,502 Shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA decreased its position in shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Artesian Resources were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARTNA. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Artesian Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Artesian Resources by 169.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 10,089 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Artesian Resources by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources in the third quarter worth $289,000. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

Artesian Resources Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARTNA opened at $32.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $332.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.23. Artesian Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $29.45 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Artesian Resources Increases Dividend

About Artesian Resources

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.3014 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

(Free Report)

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARTNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.