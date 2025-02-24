Rothschild Investment LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,700,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,767,449,000 after purchasing an additional 433,126 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,426,649 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,819,679,000 after purchasing an additional 205,954 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,679,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,516,827,000 after purchasing an additional 795,438 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,030,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,253,952,000 after purchasing an additional 409,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,943,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,192,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Home Depot from $465.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Home Depot from $363.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.44.

Home Depot Trading Down 2.5 %

HD opened at $384.82 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.77 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $397.93. The firm has a market cap of $382.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

