Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Acquires New Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 96.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,512,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,463,000 after acquiring an additional 40,498,024 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 52.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,946,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,568,000 after acquiring an additional 16,598,253 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 5.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 14,982,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,365,000 after acquiring an additional 808,444 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 8.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,478,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 60.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,387,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667,955 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $1,997,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,128,019.74. The trade was a 3.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total transaction of $1,610,800.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 512,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,372,215.76. This trade represents a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,671,246 shares of company stock worth $472,745,137 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 4.6 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR stock opened at $101.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $230.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 533.36, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $125.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.84.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.