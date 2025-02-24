Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Has $153,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 420.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO stock opened at $55.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.75. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $58.03. The company has a market capitalization of $93.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 258.72%. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 62.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

