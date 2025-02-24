Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Reduces Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV cut its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 144,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 172.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WY stock opened at $29.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.26 and its 200 day moving average is $30.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.42. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 3.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. CIBC raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

